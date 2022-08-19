As of Thursday, Cardinal Health Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) stock closed at $68.80, down from $69.11 the previous day. While Cardinal Health Inc. has underperformed by -0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAH rose by 33.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.45 to $45.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.27% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to Equal Weight. A report published by Evercore ISI on May 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CAH. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded CAH shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 12, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on April 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $58. Deutsche Bank August 06, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CAH, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from August 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $56 for CAH shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Investors in Cardinal Health Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.98 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cardinal Health Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -378.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CAH is recording 2.52M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a gain of 4.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.31, showing decline from the present price of $68.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardinal Health Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CAH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CAH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CAH has decreased by -0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 32,464,095 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.93 billion, following the sale of -120,017 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CAH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 457,777 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.3 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,802,799.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -129,784 position in CAH. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.33 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.34%, now holding 13.74 million shares worth $818.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its CAH holdings by 11.60% and now holds 5.81 million CAH shares valued at $345.76 million with the added 0.6 million shares during the period. CAH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.30% at present.