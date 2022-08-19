Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) marked $1.55 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $1.35. While Applied Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 14.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLT fell by -90.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.14 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.37% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) to Equal Weight. A report published by Goldman on August 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for APLT. Goldman also rated APLT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 25, 2021. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on October 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $85. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for APLT, as published in its report on April 22, 2020. Barclays’s report from February 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $64 for APLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)

In order to gain a clear picture of Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 437.46K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for APLT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.28%, with a gain of 16.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.38, showing growth from the present price of $1.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Franklin Advisers, Inc.’s position in APLT has increased by 199.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,775,484 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.16 million, following the purchase of 3,179,934 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in APLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 343.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,103,984 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,007,277.

During the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP added a 1,435,000 position in APLT. Knoll Capital Management LP purchased an additional 50000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.84%, now holding 1.08 million shares worth $1.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L decreased its APLT holdings by 0.00% and now holds 0.7 million APLT shares valued at $0.76 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. APLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.90% at present.