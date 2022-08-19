As of Thursday, Franklin Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:BEN) stock closed at $28.46, up from $28.40 the previous day. While Franklin Resources Inc. has overperformed by 0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEN fell by -8.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.27 to $22.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.06% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Goldman started tracking Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) recommending Sell. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for BEN. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded BEN shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 12, 2022. Citigroup April 12, 2022d the rating to Neutral on April 12, 2022, and set its price target from $44.50 to $28. BMO Capital Markets December 17, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BEN, as published in its report on December 17, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for BEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Investors in Franklin Resources Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.16 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Franklin Resources Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BEN is recording 2.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.39%, with a loss of -0.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.22, showing decline from the present price of $28.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Franklin Resources Inc. Shares?

The Asset Management market is dominated by Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) based in the USA. When comparing Franklin Resources Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -41.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BEN has increased by 0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 33,041,693 shares of the stock, with a value of $906.99 million, following the purchase of 153,112 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -328,822 additional shares for a total stake of worth $746.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,203,247.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 708,005 position in BEN. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 80446.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.93%, now holding 8.69 million shares worth $238.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its BEN holdings by 2.15% and now holds 6.85 million BEN shares valued at $188.0 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. BEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.60% at present.