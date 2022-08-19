Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) closed Thursday at $14.42 per share, up from $13.30 a day earlier. While Extreme Networks Inc. has overperformed by 8.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXTR rose by 38.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.60 to $8.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.19% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 13, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on July 29, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EXTR. B. Riley FBR also rated EXTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2020. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EXTR, as published in its report on July 29, 2019. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Extreme Networks Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 53.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EXTR is recording an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a gain of 6.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.75, showing growth from the present price of $14.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Extreme Networks Inc. Shares?

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Communication Equipment market. When comparing Extreme Networks Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 259.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EXTR has decreased by -1.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,092,111 shares of the stock, with a value of $197.4 million, following the sale of -267,250 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EXTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 493,701 additional shares for a total stake of worth $171.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,078,889.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 2,141,000 position in EXTR. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional 100000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.65%, now holding 5.97 million shares worth $78.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort decreased its EXTR holdings by -3.75% and now holds 4.98 million EXTR shares valued at $65.19 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. EXTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.70% at present.