As of Thursday, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (NYSE:LUV) stock closed at $38.98, up from $38.94 the previous day. While Southwest Airlines Co. has overperformed by 0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUV fell by -19.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.33 to $34.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.49% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 15, 2022, Argus Downgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) to Hold. A report published by Susquehanna on July 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Positive’ for LUV. Raymond James also Upgraded LUV shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 23, 2022. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for LUV, as published in its report on February 15, 2022. Susquehanna’s report from January 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $50 for LUV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Southwest Airlines Co.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LUV is recording 5.61M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a gain of 0.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.07, showing growth from the present price of $38.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Southwest Airlines Co. Shares?

The Airlines market is dominated by Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) based in the USA. When comparing Southwest Airlines Co. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 111.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LUV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LUV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LUV has increased by 1.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 62,508,202 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.38 billion, following the purchase of 1,162,859 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in LUV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -634,185 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.02 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 52,919,924.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -118,518 position in LUV. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 1.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.37%, now holding 28.39 million shares worth $1.08 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its LUV holdings by 0.51% and now holds 26.44 million LUV shares valued at $1.01 billion with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. LUV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.90% at present.