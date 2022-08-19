The share price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) fell to $9.59 per share on Thursday from $9.66. While Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has underperformed by -0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBR rose by 36.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.72 to $5.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.43% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of EBR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.15 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EBR is recording an average volume of 2.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a gain of 4.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.70, showing growth from the present price of $9.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Utilities – Regulated Electric sector, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is based in the Brazil. When comparing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 69.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Advisors’s position in EBR has increased by 40.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,191,259 shares of the stock, with a value of $73.39 million, following the purchase of 2,365,775 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EBR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 29.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,560,369 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,821,019.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -460,833 position in EBR. Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda. purchased an additional 1.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 305.72%, now holding 2.31 million shares worth $20.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, HSBC Global Asset Management increased its EBR holdings by 1,065.91% and now holds 1.38 million EBR shares valued at $12.41 million with the added 1.27 million shares during the period. EBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.76% at present.