Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) closed Thursday at $12.15 per share, up from $11.45 a day earlier. While Costamare Inc. has overperformed by 6.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMRE rose by 1.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.45 to $10.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.78% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on September 28, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CMRE. Stifel also Upgraded CMRE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 22, 2020. Citigroup November 01, 2019d the rating to Sell on November 01, 2019, and set its price target from $6.50 to $7.50. Wells Fargo September 28, 2018d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CMRE, as published in its report on September 28, 2018. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

The current dividend for CMRE investors is set at $0.46 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 111.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Costamare Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CMRE is recording an average volume of 778.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a gain of 2.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing growth from the present price of $12.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Costamare Inc. Shares?

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is based in the Monaco and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing Costamare Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 88.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in CMRE has increased by 15.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,809,901 shares of the stock, with a value of $79.88 million, following the purchase of 901,970 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in CMRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 197,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,384,382.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 45,890 position in CMRE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 39593.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.33%, now holding 1.66 million shares worth $19.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its CMRE holdings by 10.61% and now holds 1.06 million CMRE shares valued at $12.46 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. CMRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.