A share of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) closed at $24.10 per share on Thursday, up from $23.47 day before. While Mattel Inc. has overperformed by 2.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAT rose by 16.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.99 to $17.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.69% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on February 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt also reiterated MAT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2022. MKM Partners January 13, 2022d the rating to Buy on January 13, 2022, and set its price target from $24 to $30. Stifel resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for MAT, as published in its report on October 04, 2021. Berenberg’s report from April 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for MAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Mattel Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 71.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MAT is registering an average volume of 3.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.60%, with a gain of 4.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.55, showing growth from the present price of $24.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mattel Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in MAT has decreased by -0.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,820,909 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.04 billion, following the sale of -416,950 additional shares during the last quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,860,678 additional shares for a total stake of worth $849.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 36,625,167.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 598,419 position in MAT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.25 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.91%, now holding 27.23 million shares worth $631.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its MAT holdings by -0.07% and now holds 18.08 million MAT shares valued at $419.52 million with the lessened 12239.0 shares during the period.