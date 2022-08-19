As of Thursday, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (NYSE:AXTA) stock closed at $26.00, down from $26.20 the previous day. While Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has underperformed by -0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXTA fell by -15.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.12 to $21.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.55% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) to Overweight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AXTA. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded AXTA shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2022. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AXTA, as published in its report on October 13, 2021. Citigroup’s report from September 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for AXTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Positive’.

Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AXTA is recording 2.40M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.94%, with a loss of -1.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.37, showing growth from the present price of $26.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Shares?

The Specialty Chemicals market is dominated by Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) based in the USA. When comparing Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AXTA has increased by 0.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,161,217 shares of the stock, with a value of $508.47 million, following the purchase of 103,898 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in AXTA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 356,098 additional shares for a total stake of worth $427.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,944,061.

During the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau subtracted a -50,889 position in AXTA. Boston Partners Global Investors, purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.69%, now holding 15.19 million shares worth $383.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its AXTA holdings by -12.32% and now holds 8.31 million AXTA shares valued at $209.57 million with the lessened -1.17 million shares during the period.