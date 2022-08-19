In Thursday’s session, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) marked $31.19 per share, down from $31.68 in the previous session. While Americold Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed by -1.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COLD fell by -16.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.78 to $23.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.22% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) to Sector Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for COLD. JP Morgan also Downgraded COLD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on January 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $34. BofA Securities January 19, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for COLD, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from January 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $37 for COLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

With COLD’s current dividend of $0.88 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and COLD has an average volume of 1.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.67%, with a loss of -2.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.40, showing growth from the present price of $31.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Americold Realty Trust Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COLD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COLD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cohen & Steers Capital Management’s position in COLD has increased by 13.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,846,206 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.34 billion, following the purchase of 4,932,945 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in COLD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -55,724 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.22 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,149,972.

During the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. subtracted a -381,191 position in COLD. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 63971.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.48%, now holding 13.42 million shares worth $439.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its COLD holdings by 17.09% and now holds 11.55 million COLD shares valued at $378.16 million with the added 1.69 million shares during the period.