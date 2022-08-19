A share of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) closed at $12.85 per share on Thursday, up from $12.74 day before. While CNH Industrial N.V. has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNHI fell by -10.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.21 to $10.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.94% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2022, Citigroup started tracking CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) recommending Buy. Morgan Stanley also rated CNHI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 27, 2021. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CNHI, as published in its report on December 01, 2021. Citigroup’s report from February 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19 for CNHI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Vertical Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

It’s important to note that CNHI shareholders are currently getting $0.30 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CNH Industrial N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CNHI is registering an average volume of 3.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.71%, with a loss of -1.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.74, showing growth from the present price of $12.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNHI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CNH Industrial N.V. Shares?

A giant in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market, CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is based in the United Kingdom. When comparing CNH Industrial N.V. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNHI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNHI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Harris Associates LP’s position in CNHI has decreased by -5.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 92,317,730 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.19 billion, following the sale of -5,593,071 additional shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CNHI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -77,339 additional shares for a total stake of worth $343.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,612,454.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 275,364 position in CNHI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme sold an additional -0.98 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.87%, now holding 24.25 million shares worth $313.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Banca d’Italia increased its CNHI holdings by 15.05% and now holds 22.29 million CNHI shares valued at $287.99 million with the added 2.92 million shares during the period. CNHI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.84% at present.