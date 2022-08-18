In Wednesday’s session, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) marked $18.18 per share, down from $19.83 in the previous session. While ZIPRECRUITER INC. has underperformed by -8.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIP fell by -27.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.90 to $13.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.36% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2022, Goldman started tracking ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on August 13, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ZIP. Barclays also rated ZIP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2021. Raymond James initiated its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for ZIP, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from June 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for ZIP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 81.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZIP has an average volume of 1.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.91%, with a loss of -9.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.25, showing growth from the present price of $18.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZIPRECRUITER INC. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in ZIP has decreased by -14.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,779,471 shares of the stock, with a value of $188.96 million, following the sale of -1,814,121 additional shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC made another increased to its shares in ZIP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 50.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,720,120 additional shares for a total stake of worth $89.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,132,352.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 411,943 position in ZIP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 3.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,409.93%, now holding 3.67 million shares worth $64.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC increased its ZIP holdings by 4.21% and now holds 2.35 million ZIP shares valued at $41.16 million with the added 94793.0 shares during the period. ZIP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.00% at present.