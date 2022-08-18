Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) marked $2.17 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $2.10. While Boqii Holding Limited has overperformed by 3.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BQ fell by -86.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.78 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.89% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On December 11, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) recommending Perform. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 27, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BQ.

Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Boqii Holding Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -89.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 287.63K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BQ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.36%, with a gain of 3.33% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Boqii Holding Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Securities LLC’s position in BQ has decreased by -41.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 325,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.6 million, following the sale of -226,705 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in BQ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 258,560.

During the first quarter, Barclays Bank Plc subtracted a -1 position in BQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC sold an additional 10.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 89780.0 shares worth $0.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research decreased its BQ holdings by 0.00% and now holds 39804.0 BQ shares valued at $73239.0 with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. BQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.60% at present.