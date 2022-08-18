Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) closed Wednesday at $98.12 per share, down from $100.86 a day earlier. While Ralph Lauren Corporation has underperformed by -2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RL fell by -17.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $135.99 to $86.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.56% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for RL. JP Morgan also Upgraded RL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $142 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 17, 2022. Wedbush March 07, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 07, 2022, and set its price target from $150 to $127. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RL, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. Goldman’s report from December 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $110 for RL shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)

The current dividend for RL investors is set at $3.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ralph Lauren Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RL is recording an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.20%, with a gain of 2.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $116.17, showing growth from the present price of $98.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ralph Lauren Corporation Shares?

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Manufacturing market. When comparing Ralph Lauren Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 133.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RL has decreased by -2.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,664,969 shares of the stock, with a value of $460.11 million, following the sale of -107,841 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another decreased to its shares in RL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -7,004 additional shares for a total stake of worth $240.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,437,259.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -2,515 position in RL. HS Management Partners LLC purchased an additional 11305.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.50%, now holding 2.26 million shares worth $223.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its RL holdings by 2.98% and now holds 2.14 million RL shares valued at $210.58 million with the added 61755.0 shares during the period.