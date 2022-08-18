The share price of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) fell to $70.46 per share on Wednesday from $73.93. While Coupa Software Incorporated has underperformed by -4.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COUP fell by -66.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $270.79 to $50.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.34% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on May 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for COUP. Evercore ISI also Upgraded COUP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2022. Piper Sandler March 15, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 15, 2022, and set its price target from $230 to $70. Oppenheimer March 15, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for COUP, as published in its report on March 15, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from February 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $135 for COUP shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Coupa Software Incorporated’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COUP is recording an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.57%, with a loss of -8.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.00, showing growth from the present price of $70.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COUP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coupa Software Incorporated Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COUP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COUP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COUP has increased by 2.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,830,067 shares of the stock, with a value of $446.82 million, following the purchase of 171,998 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in COUP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -47.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,575,223 additional shares for a total stake of worth $336.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,142,074.

During the first quarter, Meritage Group LP added a 911,252 position in COUP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 38928.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.24%, now holding 3.18 million shares worth $207.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem decreased its COUP holdings by -16.15% and now holds 2.74 million COUP shares valued at $179.37 million with the lessened -0.53 million shares during the period.