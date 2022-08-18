A share of Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) closed at $0.74 per share on Wednesday, up from $0.71 day before. While Mustang Bio Inc. has overperformed by 3.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MBIO fell by -74.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.09 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.74% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley FBR on October 02, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated MBIO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 20, 2019. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on August 13, 2019, and assigned a price target of $7. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MBIO, as published in its report on June 21, 2019. Oppenheimer’s report from December 21, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $18 for MBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

Mustang Bio Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MBIO is registering an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.03%, with a gain of 1.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.60, showing growth from the present price of $0.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mustang Bio Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MBIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MBIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in MBIO has decreased by -6.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,294,601 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.33 million, following the sale of -154,499 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MBIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -58.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,019,548 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,183,431.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -761,048 position in MBIO. JPMorgan Asset Management sold an additional 10405.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.67%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $0.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MBIO holdings by -0.13% and now holds 1.45 million MBIO shares valued at $0.84 million with the lessened 1905.0 shares during the period. MBIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.30% at present.