A share of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) closed at $54.55 per share on Wednesday, up from $54.33 day before. While Canadian Natural Resources Limited has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNQ rose by 71.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.60 to $29.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.98% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CNQ. Goldman January 25, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 25, 2022, and set its price target from $58 to $54. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CNQ, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

It’s important to note that CNQ shareholders are currently getting $2.33 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 75.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CNQ is registering an average volume of 2.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a gain of 1.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.79, showing growth from the present price of $54.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canadian Natural Resources Limited Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is based in the Canada. When comparing Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 130.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in CNQ has increased by 25.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 124,407,484 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.87 billion, following the purchase of 25,232,354 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in CNQ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -5,596,479 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.39 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 115,678,563.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -1,500,091 position in CNQ. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. sold an additional -2.96 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.59%, now holding 36.06 million shares worth $1.99 billion. At the end of the first quarter, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its CNQ holdings by 1.98% and now holds 33.94 million CNQ shares valued at $1.87 billion with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. CNQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.60% at present.