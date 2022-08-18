Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) marked $11.13 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $10.49. While Altus Power Inc. has overperformed by 6.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPS rose by 12.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.35 to $4.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.95% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMPS. Morgan Stanley also rated AMPS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $10.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 07, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on January 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13.

Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Altus Power Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 742.08K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMPS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.51%, with a gain of 19.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing decline from the present price of $11.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altus Power Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Blackstone Alternative Credit Adv’s position in AMPS has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,825,125 shares of the stock, with a value of $225.99 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in AMPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,000,000.

During the first quarter, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. subtracted a 0 position in AMPS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2.06 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 412.82%, now holding 2.56 million shares worth $20.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kensico Capital Management Corp. increased its AMPS holdings by 87.85% and now holds 1.93 million AMPS shares valued at $15.1 million with the added 0.9 million shares during the period. AMPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.10% at present.