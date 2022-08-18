Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) marked $79.24 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $81.85. While Seagate Technology Holdings plc has underperformed by -3.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STX fell by -12.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $117.67 to $67.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.03% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Summit Insights on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for STX. Craig Hallum July 22, 2022d the rating to Hold on July 22, 2022, and set its price target from $112 to $79. Susquehanna April 14, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Negative’ for STX, as published in its report on April 14, 2022. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

STX currently pays a dividend of $2.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 337.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.92M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for STX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.50%, with a loss of -1.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.20, showing growth from the present price of $79.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seagate Technology Holdings plc Shares?

The Ireland based company Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is one of the biggest names in Computer Hardware. When comparing Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in STX has increased by 0.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,874,055 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.91 billion, following the purchase of 56,637 additional shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in STX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,050,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.07 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,437,070.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 1,192,996 position in STX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 97656.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.07%, now holding 9.02 million shares worth $721.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its STX holdings by -13.82% and now holds 8.07 million STX shares valued at $645.69 million with the lessened -1.29 million shares during the period. STX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.30% at present.