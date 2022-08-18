The share price of LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) fell to $11.74 per share on Wednesday from $12.34. While LegalZoom.com Inc. has underperformed by -4.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LZ fell by -65.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.06 to $8.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.24% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) to Underweight. A report published by Citigroup on April 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LZ. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for LZ, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. JMP Securities’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for LZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LegalZoom.com Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LZ is recording an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.43%, with a gain of 3.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.43, showing growth from the present price of $11.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LegalZoom.com Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GPI Capital LP’s position in LZ has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,541,916 shares of the stock, with a value of $100.0 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LZ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,408,244 additional shares for a total stake of worth $94.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,988,235.

At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its LZ holdings by 6.19% and now holds 5.87 million LZ shares valued at $61.55 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. LZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.20% at present.