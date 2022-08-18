As of Wednesday, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) stock closed at $125.77, up from $125.59 the previous day. While Diamondback Energy Inc. has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FANG rose by 81.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $159.44 to $63.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.94% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on May 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FANG. BofA Securities March 08, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 08, 2022, and set its price target from $165 to $170. Scotiabank November 17, 2021d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for FANG, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. Johnson Rice’s report from June 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $114 for FANG shares, giving the stock a ‘Accumulate’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Investors in Diamondback Energy Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FANG is recording 3.10M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a gain of 1.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $173.63, showing growth from the present price of $125.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FANG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diamondback Energy Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) based in the USA. When comparing Diamondback Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 364.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FANG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FANG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FANG has increased by 3.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,511,082 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.63 billion, following the purchase of 777,354 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FANG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.87%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 97,283 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.44 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,270,639.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -731,591 position in FANG. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.50%, now holding 7.37 million shares worth $943.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I decreased its FANG holdings by -14.79% and now holds 5.85 million FANG shares valued at $749.1 million with the lessened -1.02 million shares during the period. FANG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.70% at present.