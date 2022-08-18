Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) closed Wednesday at $9.30 per share, down from $9.34 a day earlier. While Apartment Investment and Management Company has underperformed by -0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIV rose by 43.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.79 to $5.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.81% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2020, Scotiabank Upgraded Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) to Sector Perform. A report published by Citigroup on September 18, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for AIV. Goldman September 09, 2020d the rating to Neutral on September 09, 2020, and set its price target from $48 to $41. SunTrust June 18, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AIV, as published in its report on June 18, 2020. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AIV is recording an average volume of 1.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a gain of 2.99% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Apartment Investment and Management Company Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AIV has increased by 0.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,955,307 shares of the stock, with a value of $182.67 million, following the purchase of 161,756 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AIV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.96%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,959,689 additional shares for a total stake of worth $165.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,903,350.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -135,910 position in AIV. Long Pond Capital LP purchased an additional 0.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.82%, now holding 10.76 million shares worth $89.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sessa Capital IM LP increased its AIV holdings by 59.99% and now holds 9.93 million AIV shares valued at $82.63 million with the added 3.72 million shares during the period. AIV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.80% at present.