Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) marked $232.50 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $229.12. While Pioneer Natural Resources Company has overperformed by 1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PXD rose by 70.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $288.46 to $128.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.30% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for PXD. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded PXD shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $290 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 06, 2022. BofA Securities January 10, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 10, 2022, and set its price target from $230 to $234. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PXD, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

PXD currently pays a dividend of $25.44 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.68M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PXD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a gain of 6.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $292.38, showing growth from the present price of $232.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PXD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pioneer Natural Resources Company Shares?

The USA based company Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas E&P. When comparing Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 505.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PXD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PXD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PXD has decreased by -15.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,859,510 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.23 billion, following the sale of -3,229,332 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in PXD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,423,102 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.72 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,679,316.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 172,380 position in PXD. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.05%, now holding 12.72 million shares worth $3.01 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its PXD holdings by -21.25% and now holds 9.64 million PXD shares valued at $2.28 billion with the lessened -2.6 million shares during the period. PXD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.60% at present.