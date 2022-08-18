A share of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) closed at $61.62 per share on Wednesday, down from $63.86 day before. While Micron Technology Inc. has underperformed by -3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MU fell by -12.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.45 to $51.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.23% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for MU. BofA Securities also Downgraded MU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 01, 2022. Piper Sandler June 03, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for MU, as published in its report on June 03, 2022. Bernstein’s report from March 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $94 for MU shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

It’s important to note that MU shareholders are currently getting $0.46 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Micron Technology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MU is registering an average volume of 17.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.19%, with a gain of 0.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.87, showing growth from the present price of $61.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Micron Technology Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductors market, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is based in the USA. When comparing Micron Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 54.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MU has increased by 0.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 86,887,639 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.37 billion, following the purchase of 850,038 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,032,628 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.43 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 55,462,340.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -741,746 position in MU. Sanders Capital LLC purchased an additional 19010.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.05%, now holding 41.94 million shares worth $2.59 billion. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its MU holdings by -1.00% and now holds 40.42 million MU shares valued at $2.5 billion with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. MU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.90% at present.