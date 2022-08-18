As of Wednesday, Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock closed at $497.56, down from $510.36 the previous day. While Lam Research Corporation has underperformed by -2.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LRCX fell by -14.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $731.85 to $375.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.03% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) to Equal Weight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LRCX. UBS also reiterated LRCX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $760 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 27, 2022. Susquehanna Reiterated the rating as Neutral on January 27, 2022, but set its price target from $655 to $640. Stifel resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for LRCX, as published in its report on January 27, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $800 for LRCX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Investors in Lam Research Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $6.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lam Research Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 75.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LRCX is recording 1.41M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.62%, with a gain of 0.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $575.05, showing growth from the present price of $497.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LRCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lam Research Corporation Shares?

The Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market is dominated by Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) based in the USA. When comparing Lam Research Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LRCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LRCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LRCX has increased by 0.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,071,440 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.54 billion, following the purchase of 68,223 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LRCX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -104,741 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.56 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,110,666.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -114,018 position in LRCX. Columbia Management Investment Ad purchased an additional 0.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 20.69%, now holding 4.56 million shares worth $2.28 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its LRCX holdings by -14.83% and now holds 4.37 million LRCX shares valued at $2.19 billion with the lessened -0.76 million shares during the period. LRCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.00% at present.