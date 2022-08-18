AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) marked $15.35 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $15.93. While AngloGold Ashanti Limited has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AU fell by -5.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.96 to $13.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.74% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) to Overweight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 02, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for AU. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AU, as published in its report on February 12, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from December 08, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $36 for AU shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

AU currently pays a dividend of $0.50 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.68M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.66%, with a loss of -4.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.87, showing growth from the present price of $15.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AngloGold Ashanti Limited Shares?

The South Africa based company AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is one of the biggest names in Gold. When comparing AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -47.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in AU has increased by 6.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,170,534 shares of the stock, with a value of $355.55 million, following the purchase of 1,551,361 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 897,792 additional shares for a total stake of worth $153.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,407,615.

During the first quarter, Coronation Asset Management subtracted a -1,354,208 position in AU. Paulson & Co., Inc. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 5.97 million shares worth $87.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its AU holdings by 1.33% and now holds 4.31 million AU shares valued at $63.41 million with the added 56600.0 shares during the period. AU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.70% at present.