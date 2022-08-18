As of Wednesday, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IRWD) stock closed at $11.71, down from $12.01 the previous day. While Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRWD fell by -12.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.21 to $10.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.27% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wells Fargo on September 30, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for IRWD. Northland Capital also rated IRWD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2020. Morgan Stanley March 27, 2019d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for IRWD, as published in its report on March 27, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 25, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14 for IRWD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 26.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IRWD is recording 3.41M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a loss of -0.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.33, showing growth from the present price of $11.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRWD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market is dominated by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) based in the USA. When comparing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -91.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IRWD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IRWD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IRWD has increased by 106.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,028,262 shares of the stock, with a value of $275.12 million, following the purchase of 12,378,174 additional shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in IRWD during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $187.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,390,000.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -2,118,658 position in IRWD. Brown Capital Management LLC sold an additional -2.03 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.48%, now holding 14.23 million shares worth $162.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its IRWD holdings by 9.17% and now holds 14.1 million IRWD shares valued at $161.48 million with the added 1.18 million shares during the period.