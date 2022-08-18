iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) closed Wednesday at $59.63 per share, up from $59.60 a day earlier. While iRobot Corporation has overperformed by 0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRBT fell by -30.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.86 to $35.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.68% in the last 200 days.

On May 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) to Underweight. A report published by Northland Capital on March 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for IRBT. JP Morgan also Downgraded IRBT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $103 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2021. JP Morgan February 11, 2021d the rating to Overweight on February 11, 2021, and set its price target from $101 to $166. Northland Capital January 28, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for IRBT, as published in its report on January 28, 2021. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of iRobot Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IRBT is recording an average volume of 810.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.73%, with a gain of 0.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.75, showing decline from the present price of $59.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iRobot Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IRBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IRBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IRBT has decreased by -0.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,101,296 shares of the stock, with a value of $188.7 million, following the sale of -25,147 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in IRBT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -8,215 additional shares for a total stake of worth $131.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,861,939.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. subtracted a -135,545 position in IRBT. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased an additional 14904.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.92%, now holding 1.64 million shares worth $75.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its IRBT holdings by 3.40% and now holds 0.96 million IRBT shares valued at $44.23 million with the added 31602.0 shares during the period. IRBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.00% at present.