Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) marked $0.98 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.84. While Talis Biomedical Corporation has overperformed by 16.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLIS fell by -87.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.20 to $0.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.51% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 07, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on September 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for TLIS. Piper Sandler August 12, 2021d the rating to Neutral on August 12, 2021, and set its price target from $13 to $9. JP Morgan August 11, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TLIS, as published in its report on August 11, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from March 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for TLIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -54.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Talis Biomedical Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 168.24K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TLIS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.30%, with a gain of 27.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.75, showing decline from the present price of $0.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Talis Biomedical Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TLIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TLIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baker Bros. Advisors LP’s position in TLIS has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,624,835 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.02 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC made another decreased to its shares in TLIS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,180,002 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,735,237.

During the first quarter, Greenlight Capital, Inc. added a 666,483 position in TLIS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 52029.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.67%, now holding 0.55 million shares worth $0.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its TLIS holdings by 36.19% and now holds 0.26 million TLIS shares valued at $0.2 million with the added 68126.0 shares during the period. TLIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.50% at present.