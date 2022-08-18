The share price of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) fell to $26.53 per share on Wednesday from $26.85. While ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has underperformed by -1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZTO rose by 2.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.48 to $19.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.46% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2021, Macquarie Upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on November 18, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ZTO. Goldman also Downgraded ZTO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 20, 2021. Macquarie Initiated an Neutral rating on June 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31.40. JP Morgan March 22, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZTO, as published in its report on March 22, 2021. HSBC Securities’s report from November 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $26 for ZTO shares, giving the stock a ‘Reduce’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZTO is recording an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.50%, with a gain of 1.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.72, showing growth from the present price of $26.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZTO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Integrated Freight & Logistics sector, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is based in the China. When comparing ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 74.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZTO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZTO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Advisers, Inc.’s position in ZTO has decreased by -4.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,474,630 shares of the stock, with a value of $703.08 million, following the sale of -1,367,130 additional shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Lt made another increased to its shares in ZTO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 416,813 additional shares for a total stake of worth $392.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,322,408.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -885,621 position in ZTO. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 12.18 million shares worth $311.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its ZTO holdings by 0.08% and now holds 8.64 million ZTO shares valued at $221.02 million with the added 6769.0 shares during the period. ZTO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.10% at present.