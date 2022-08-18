Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) closed Wednesday at $10.73 per share, down from $10.90 a day earlier. While Golden Ocean Group Limited has underperformed by -1.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOGL rose by 5.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.46 to $7.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.78% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on September 13, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for GOGL. Nordea August 18, 2017d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GOGL, as published in its report on August 18, 2017. Seaport Global Securities’s report from June 13, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $10 for GOGL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

The current dividend for GOGL investors is set at $2.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GOGL is recording an average volume of 3.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -6.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.66, showing growth from the present price of $10.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOGL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Golden Ocean Group Limited Shares?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing Golden Ocean Group Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 424.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP’s position in GOGL has increased by 6.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,843,953 shares of the stock, with a value of $85.66 million, following the purchase of 474,597 additional shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet made another decreased to its shares in GOGL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -537,416 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,599,324.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,438,644 position in GOGL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 3.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 183.90%, now holding 5.25 million shares worth $57.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its GOGL holdings by -27.53% and now holds 2.65 million GOGL shares valued at $28.95 million with the lessened -1.01 million shares during the period. GOGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.40% at present.