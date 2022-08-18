A share of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) closed at $15.70 per share on Wednesday, down from $15.88 day before. While Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has underperformed by -1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNK fell by -10.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.15 to $13.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.08% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GNK. Jefferies also rated GNK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30. DNB Markets July 29, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GNK, as published in its report on July 29, 2020. DNB Markets’s report from March 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for GNK shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

It’s important to note that GNK shareholders are currently getting $2.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GNK is registering an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a loss of -10.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.55, showing growth from the present price of $15.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Shares?

A giant in the Marine Shipping market, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is based in the USA. When comparing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 44.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Centerbridge Partners LP’s position in GNK has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,564,583 shares of the stock, with a value of $88.01 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GNK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 424,719 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,499,277.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 368,867 position in GNK. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -3.05 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -61.24%, now holding 1.93 million shares worth $37.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its GNK holdings by -13.51% and now holds 1.53 million GNK shares valued at $29.46 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period. GNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.90% at present.