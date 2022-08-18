As of Wednesday, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s (NYSE:ELAN) stock closed at $18.85, down from $19.08 the previous day. While Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has underperformed by -1.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELAN fell by -40.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.00 to $18.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.97% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on July 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for ELAN. Piper Sandler also rated ELAN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 12, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on November 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Stifel October 28, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ELAN, as published in its report on October 28, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from August 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for ELAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cleveland Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ELAN is recording 4.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.42%, with a loss of -3.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $18.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in ELAN has increased by 72.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 49,206,190 shares of the stock, with a value of $996.92 million, following the purchase of 20,618,487 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ELAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,005,174 additional shares for a total stake of worth $842.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 41,572,982.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 48,052 position in ELAN. PRIMECAP Management Co. sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.76%, now holding 30.55 million shares worth $618.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its ELAN holdings by 0.70% and now holds 29.41 million ELAN shares valued at $595.94 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period.