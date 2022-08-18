A share of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) closed at $1.26 per share on Wednesday, down from $1.27 day before. While Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has underperformed by -0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 117.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KTTA is registering an average volume of 379.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.51%, with a gain of 7.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KTTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KTTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KTTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Camac Partners LLC’s position in KTTA has increased by 24.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,455,556 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.69 million, following the purchase of 288,821 additional shares during the last quarter. K2 & Associates Investment Manage made another decreased to its shares in KTTA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -58,203 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 491,797.

KTTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.40% at present.