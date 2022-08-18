In Wednesday’s session, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) marked $88.72 per share, up from $78.90 in the previous session. While Denbury Inc. has overperformed by 12.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DEN rose by 35.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.30 to $56.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.81% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for DEN. Citigroup also rated DEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $83 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 10, 2022. ROTH Capital February 18, 2022d the rating to Buy on February 18, 2022, and set its price target from $78.75 to $87.75. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DEN, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from December 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $117 for DEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Denbury Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DEN has an average volume of 610.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.41%, with a gain of 13.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.07, showing growth from the present price of $88.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Denbury Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas E&P giant Denbury Inc. (DEN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Denbury Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 98.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DEN has increased by 4.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,097,081 shares of the stock, with a value of $438.44 million, following the purchase of 274,096 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,823 additional shares for a total stake of worth $339.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,715,337.

During the first quarter, Silver Point Capital LP added a 710,200 position in DEN. William Blair Investment Manageme sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.94%, now holding 3.12 million shares worth $224.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DEN holdings by 0.73% and now holds 3.03 million DEN shares valued at $218.0 million with the added 21860.0 shares during the period.