Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) closed Wednesday at $132.64 per share, down from $136.14 a day earlier. While Baidu Inc. has underperformed by -2.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIDU fell by -6.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $182.60 to $101.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.80% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) to Neutral. A report published by Bernstein on May 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for BIDU. Goldman also rated BIDU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $240 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. UBS resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for BIDU, as published in its report on January 12, 2022. Barclays’s report from November 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $243 for BIDU shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Baidu Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BIDU is recording an average volume of 2.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a loss of -3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $197.76, showing growth from the present price of $132.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Baidu Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIDU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIDU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in BIDU has increased by 0.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,557,829 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.31 billion, following the purchase of 22,800 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another decreased to its shares in BIDU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -609,210 additional shares for a total stake of worth $899.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,589,445.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -7,035 position in BIDU. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.6 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.75%, now holding 5.0 million shares worth $682.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its BIDU holdings by -17.70% and now holds 3.08 million BIDU shares valued at $421.13 million with the lessened -0.66 million shares during the period. BIDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.30% at present.