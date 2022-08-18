A share of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) closed at $10.14 per share on Wednesday, down from $10.83 day before. While Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -6.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTGX fell by -79.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.54 to $6.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.76% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on October 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for PTGX. Northland Capital also Upgraded PTGX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 11, 2021. JP Morgan September 20, 2021d the rating to Neutral on September 20, 2021, and set its price target from $60 to $49. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PTGX, as published in its report on May 24, 2021. JMP Securities’s report from May 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for PTGX shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -60.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PTGX is registering an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.21%, with a loss of -11.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.17, showing growth from the present price of $10.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTGX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PTGX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PTGX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in PTGX has increased by 108.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,776,269 shares of the stock, with a value of $67.42 million, following the purchase of 3,519,461 additional shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP made another increased to its shares in PTGX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 84.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,194,677 additional shares for a total stake of worth $47.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,794,499.

During the first quarter, BVF Partners LP added a 531,460 position in PTGX. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -3.64 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -51.02%, now holding 3.49 million shares worth $34.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PTGX holdings by 5.96% and now holds 3.12 million PTGX shares valued at $31.02 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period.