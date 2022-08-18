Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) marked $143.72 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $152.83. While Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has underperformed by -5.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WMS rose by 28.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $153.36 to $80.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.71% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for WMS. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded WMS shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2020. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on June 05, 2020, and assigned a price target of $57. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for WMS, as published in its report on December 20, 2019. Barclays’s report from December 18, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $45 for WMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

WMS currently pays a dividend of $0.48 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 679.16K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WMS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.15%, with a gain of 0.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $150.60, showing growth from the present price of $143.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is one of the biggest names in Building Products & Equipment. When comparing Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 152.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WMS has increased by 15.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,021,426 shares of the stock, with a value of $714.14 million, following the purchase of 812,032 additional shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo made another decreased to its shares in WMS during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $378.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,189,240.

During the first quarter, Impax Asset Management Ltd. subtracted a -12,158 position in WMS. Stockbridge Partners LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 2.54 million shares worth $300.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP decreased its WMS holdings by -5.82% and now holds 2.28 million WMS shares valued at $270.87 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. WMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.90% at present.