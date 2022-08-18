As of Wednesday, Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock closed at $4.02, up from $3.89 the previous day. While Adagio Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 3.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADGI fell by -85.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.82 to $2.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.99% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) to Underweight. A report published by Jefferies on December 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ADGI. Stifel also Downgraded ADGI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 15, 2021. Morgan Stanley November 29, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ADGI, as published in its report on November 29, 2021. Stifel’s report from August 31, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $57 for ADGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

One of the most important indicators of Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ADGI is recording 750.39K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.89%, with a gain of 1.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.83, showing decline from the present price of $4.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adagio Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ADGI has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,233,411 shares of the stock, with a value of $53.62 million, following the purchase of 33 additional shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP made another decreased to its shares in ADGI during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,735,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -1,982,195 position in ADGI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.06%, now holding 2.78 million shares worth $9.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its ADGI holdings by 279.03% and now holds 2.35 million ADGI shares valued at $8.27 million with the added 1.73 million shares during the period. ADGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.10% at present.