Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) closed Wednesday at $19.51 per share, down from $20.23 a day earlier. While Levi Strauss & Co. has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEVI fell by -29.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.62 to $15.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.77% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to Equal-Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on January 27, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for LEVI. Citigroup also reiterated LEVI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 27, 2022. BofA Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 27, 2022, but set its price target from $30 to $32. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LEVI, as published in its report on January 14, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from August 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $31 for LEVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

The current dividend for LEVI investors is set at $0.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Levi Strauss & Co.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LEVI is recording an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.94%, with a gain of 1.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.65, showing growth from the present price of $19.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Levi Strauss & Co. Shares?

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Manufacturing market. When comparing Levi Strauss & Co. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -21.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LEVI has decreased by -1.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,687,532 shares of the stock, with a value of $145.45 million, following the sale of -112,046 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in LEVI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,084,969 additional shares for a total stake of worth $120.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,365,036.

During the first quarter, Parnassus Investments LLC subtracted a -637,106 position in LEVI. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional 96036.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.89%, now holding 4.99 million shares worth $94.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its LEVI holdings by 10.10% and now holds 3.4 million LEVI shares valued at $64.33 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. LEVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.80% at present.