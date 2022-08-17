As of Tuesday, Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock closed at $2.13, up from $2.00 the previous day. While Marin Software Incorporated has overperformed by 6.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRIN fell by -59.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.42 to $1.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.99% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2016, Stifel Downgraded Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on May 06, 2016, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MRIN. UBS also reiterated MRIN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 06, 2015. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 06, 2015, but set its price target from $14 to $10. Deutsche Bank resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MRIN, as published in its report on August 06, 2015. Stifel’s report from August 07, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $14 for MRIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Marin Software Incorporated’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MRIN is recording 171.10K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.52%, with a gain of 17.68% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Marin Software Incorporated Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MRIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MRIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Royce & Associates LP’s position in MRIN has decreased by -10.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 769,266 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.38 million, following the sale of -87,163 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in MRIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 565.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 190,113 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 223,728.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a 0 position in MRIN. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 100000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 100.00%, now holding 0.2 million shares worth $0.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MRIN holdings by 22.56% and now holds 0.17 million MRIN shares valued at $0.31 million with the added 32005.0 shares during the period. MRIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.80% at present.