A share of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) closed at $9.96 per share on Tuesday, down from $10.11 day before. While Vipshop Holdings Limited has underperformed by -1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIPS fell by -35.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.42 to $5.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.86% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) to Sell. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for VIPS. Citigroup also Downgraded VIPS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 22, 2021. New Street September 29, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VIPS, as published in its report on September 29, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from September 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for VIPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VIPS is registering an average volume of 6.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a gain of 0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.71, showing growth from the present price of $9.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vipshop Holdings Limited Shares?

A giant in the Internet Retail market, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is based in the China. When comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -26.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Harris Associates LP’s position in VIPS has increased by 3.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 39,745,612 shares of the stock, with a value of $364.07 million, following the purchase of 1,335,168 additional shares during the last quarter. HHLR Advisors Ltd. made another increased to its shares in VIPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 147.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 13,186,741 additional shares for a total stake of worth $202.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,150,493.

During the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC added a 3,454,336 position in VIPS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.46 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.94%, now holding 15.02 million shares worth $137.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC decreased its VIPS holdings by -1.08% and now holds 13.58 million VIPS shares valued at $124.39 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. VIPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.70% at present.