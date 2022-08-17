Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) closed Tuesday at $31.29 per share, down from $31.89 a day earlier. While Varonis Systems Inc. has underperformed by -1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNS fell by -46.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.46 to $24.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.73% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) to Peer Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for VRNS. Wells Fargo also Upgraded VRNS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 29, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $65. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VRNS, as published in its report on January 25, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from October 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $66 for VRNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Varonis Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VRNS is recording an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a gain of 5.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.12, showing growth from the present price of $31.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Varonis Systems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in VRNS has decreased by -0.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,134,990 shares of the stock, with a value of $308.59 million, following the sale of -103,305 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VRNS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 568,613 additional shares for a total stake of worth $261.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,298,861.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -287,975 position in VRNS. William Blair Investment Manageme purchased an additional 0.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.76%, now holding 5.25 million shares worth $133.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its VRNS holdings by 8.54% and now holds 4.79 million VRNS shares valued at $121.9 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. VRNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 100.00% at present.