Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) marked $12.71 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $13.54. While Health Catalyst Inc. has underperformed by -6.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCAT fell by -75.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.19 to $10.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.89% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Stifel Downgraded Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HCAT. Guggenheim also rated HCAT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2022. Jefferies March 17, 2022d the rating to Buy on March 17, 2022, and set its price target from $31 to $28. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HCAT, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. Jefferies’s report from December 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for HCAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Health Catalyst Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.13M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HCAT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.02%, with a gain of 8.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.57, showing growth from the present price of $12.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Health Catalyst Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HCAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HCAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HCAT has increased by 5.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,492,511 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.94 million, following the purchase of 276,997 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HCAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 668,916 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,845,820.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 710,896 position in HCAT. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 55026.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.52%, now holding 3.67 million shares worth $61.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its HCAT holdings by 0.00% and now holds 3.39 million HCAT shares valued at $56.78 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. HCAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.40% at present.