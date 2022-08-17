A share of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) closed at $17.72 per share on Tuesday, down from $18.06 day before. While Cenovus Energy Inc. has underperformed by -1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVE rose by 124.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.91 to $7.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.35% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 07, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CVE. JP Morgan June 08, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CVE, as published in its report on June 08, 2021. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

It’s important to note that CVE shareholders are currently getting $0.33 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CVE is registering an average volume of 10.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a gain of 3.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.60, showing growth from the present price of $17.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cenovus Energy Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Integrated market, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is based in the Canada. When comparing Cenovus Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 985.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

