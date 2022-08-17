C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) marked $22.41 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $22.33. While C3.ai Inc. has overperformed by 0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AI fell by -51.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.58 to $13.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.98% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) to Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on May 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AI. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded AI shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2022. JP Morgan March 02, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 02, 2022, and set its price target from $43 to $27. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AI, as published in its report on June 03, 2021. Wedbush’s report from January 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $200 for AI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of C3.ai Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.90M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.53%, with a gain of 4.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.81, showing decline from the present price of $22.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C3.ai Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AI has decreased by -13.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,873,885 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.55 million, following the sale of -1,029,079 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 76.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,035,567 additional shares for a total stake of worth $86.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,697,129.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 310,200 position in AI. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.61 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 801.70%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $33.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its AI holdings by -25.54% and now holds 1.55 million AI shares valued at $28.5 million with the lessened -0.53 million shares during the period. AI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.50% at present.