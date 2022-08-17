TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) closed Tuesday at $3.82 per share, down from $3.83 a day earlier. While TETRA Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTI rose by 25.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.82 to $2.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.29% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, Johnson Rice Upgraded TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on February 03, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TTI. Evercore ISI also Upgraded TTI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2021. Wells Fargo March 13, 2020d the rating to Equal Weight on March 13, 2020, and set its price target from $2.25 to $1. B. Riley FBR March 11, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TTI, as published in its report on March 11, 2020. Stifel’s report from March 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $1 for TTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTI is recording an average volume of 1.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a loss of -1.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TETRA Technologies Inc. Shares?

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market. When comparing TETRA Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 126.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTI has decreased by -0.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,313,043 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.03 million, following the sale of -31,528 additional shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, made another decreased to its shares in TTI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -556,115 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,090,729.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 660,674 position in TTI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.22%, now holding 3.22 million shares worth $14.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its TTI holdings by -2.81% and now holds 2.25 million TTI shares valued at $9.84 million with the lessened 65017.0 shares during the period. TTI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.50% at present.