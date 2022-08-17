A share of Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) closed at $23.94 per share on Tuesday, down from $24.99 day before. While Photronics Inc. has underperformed by -4.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLAB rose by 80.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.81 to $12.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.34% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2022, Stifel Upgraded Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on February 25, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PLAB. Stifel also Upgraded PLAB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 11, 2020. Stifel June 22, 2020d the rating to Hold on June 22, 2020, and set its price target from $15 to $13. Stifel February 10, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PLAB, as published in its report on February 10, 2020. Northland Capital’s report from July 18, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $12 for PLAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Photronics Inc. (PLAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Photronics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PLAB is registering an average volume of 972.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.71%, with a gain of 5.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.33, showing growth from the present price of $23.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Photronics Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is based in the USA. When comparing Photronics Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 166.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PLAB has increased by 1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,351,006 shares of the stock, with a value of $222.65 million, following the purchase of 137,158 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in PLAB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -34,027 additional shares for a total stake of worth $107.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,531,927.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 138,000 position in PLAB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.25%, now holding 2.14 million shares worth $51.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau decreased its PLAB holdings by -24.59% and now holds 1.91 million PLAB shares valued at $45.57 million with the lessened -0.62 million shares during the period. PLAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.20% at present.