Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) marked $7.68 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $7.74. While Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LICY fell by -12.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.28 to $5.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.47% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on November 23, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LICY. Piper Sandler also rated LICY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 12, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LICY, as published in its report on September 22, 2021. Wedbush’s report from September 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for LICY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3262.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.67M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LICY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.74%, with a gain of 4.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LICY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LICY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LICY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in LICY has increased by 16.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,062,872 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.59 million, following the purchase of 858,676 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,558,782 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,558,782.

During the first quarter, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co added a 454,171 position in LICY. Covalis Capital LLP sold an additional -1.63 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -37.41%, now holding 2.73 million shares worth $19.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its LICY holdings by 8.89% and now holds 2.56 million LICY shares valued at $18.4 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. LICY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.30% at present.