Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) marked $6.99 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $7.08. While Origin Materials Inc. has underperformed by -1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORGN rose by 17.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.10 to $4.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.80% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) to Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on November 23, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ORGN. BofA Securities also rated ORGN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 05, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on September 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $10. Raymond James initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for ORGN, as published in its report on July 21, 2021.

Analysis of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Origin Materials Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 43.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ORGN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a gain of 3.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Origin Materials Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is one of the biggest names in Chemicals. When comparing Origin Materials Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -27.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ORGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ORGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in ORGN has decreased by -10.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,340,880 shares of the stock, with a value of $49.04 million, following the sale of -1,005,621 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ORGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 230.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,638,695 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,650,427.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 315,113 position in ORGN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.9 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 81.91%, now holding 2.0 million shares worth $11.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its ORGN holdings by 22.01% and now holds 1.68 million ORGN shares valued at $9.9 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period. ORGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.20% at present.